Chaotic backstage scene in AEW reportedly revealed, Matt Hardy heated about incident 

Matt Hardy was busted open the hard way on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, and it was, unfortunately, all an accident. The show was taped two weeks ago, and Sean Ross Sapp revealed more backstage updates regarding the aftermath of the incident in a Fightful Select report.

The situation was said to be chaotic following Sammy Guevara's 'errant chair throw'. Fightful spoke to many people backstage in AEW, and none of them felt that the spot was intentional. Sammy Geuvara's botch was termed to be reckless by the folks behind the scenes, and it also didn't go down well with Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy, who is usually quite mild-tempered, was reportedly heated after the bloody segment. The 45-year-old veteran thought he was lucky enough to escape a potentially severe injury.

Of course, there was also backstage heat on Sammy Guevara, who rightfully apologized after the segment. The heat was relevant as the show was taped, and it was noted that the spot could have been done in various ways.

The botched chair spot featuring Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara

As we had reported earlier, Sammy Guevara messed up the spot as he was supposed to throw a traditional folding chair at Matt Hardy. Guevara was unable to find the chair in the heat of the moment. He panicked, and instead, got hold of a really heavy chair that ended up busting open Matt Hardy. The fact that Sammy Guevara threw the chair in full force didn't help matters either.

Hardy received thirteen stitches after the segment, and Sammy Guevara was given a 'very stern talking to' by several people in AEW.

It was an accident that has added another layer to the rivalry between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara. Chris Jericho also commented on the botched chair spot during the latest edition of his Saturday Night Special YouTube series.

"Thankfully, Matt's okay. But now blood has been shed and I'm sure Matt does more than want to get his revenge. I think it's going to add a lot of different layers to that angle."

Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara's storyline should continue to progress as we head towards All Out, which is the PPV that should ideally host the match between the two AEW stars.