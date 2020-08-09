Chris Jericho calls Matt Hardy chair shot a 'Happy Accident' 

As many now know, Sammy Guevara's botched chair shot on Matt Hardy was one of the highlights of last week's AEW Dynamite. According to Chris Jericho, though not going according to plan, it might have done more good than harm. Chris Jericho was asked about the incident on his Saturday Night Special and felt that it was a 'Happy Accident.'

Chris Jericho said the botched chair shot could add layers to the Matt Hardy-Sammy Guevara feud

Chris Jericho recounted his botch when he feuded with Shawn Michaels and recalled accidentally punching Michaels' wife Rebecca in the face and connected with her. He said:

"It's a terrible, terrible feeling when you hurt somebody by mistake. But when we found out she was okay and she wasn't going to have any issues, it became a happy accident. You suddenly have this feud that's taken to a completely different level. That was what it's like with Sammy and Matt. Thankfully, Matt's okay. But now blood has been shed and I'm sure Matt does more than want to get his revenge. I think it's going to add a lot of different layers to that angle."

You can see Chris Jericho discussing the segment at 14:28 in the video below:

Chris Jericho's analysis of the botched chair shot makes sense as it does take the feud to another level. His feud with Shawn Michaels was also elevated when he accidentally punched Michaels' wife in the face.

Adding to this point, Matt Hardy posted a YouTube video in which he cut a scathing promo on Sammy Guevara. He said:

"It is now my duty, Sammy, to end you. And not just physically hurt you. It's my mission to rid you from this business because you don't deserve to be in the same industry I'm in. You don't deserve it. You see, I'm sure you live life every day, very easy-go-lucky, you know, day to day, whatever happens. You're a young single guy. Not me! When you put my life on the line, I have a family; I have a wife, I have three young kids that depend on me every single day. You took a chance on ruining my life. People, promotions, they've been trying to kill me, literally and figuratively for the last two decades but they don't succeed. Do you know why? Because I don't die. I don't die. I Don't Die. I DON'T DIEEEEE. I DON'T DIEEEEE. I....DON'T....DIE. Can you say the same?"

Chris Jericho's main point is very valid in professional wrestling. There are many happy accidents laced throughout professional wrestling history, as real-life incidents were used to significant effect to elevate characters and storylines.

Chris Jericho's commitment to pro wrestling cannot be understated, and a history spanning 30 years has given him insight into it that others may not have. With that said, Le Champion doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon.

