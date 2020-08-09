Matt Hardy says Sammy Guevara doesn't deserve to be in wrestling

Matt Hardy is currently engaged in a feud with Sammy Guevara and was not too pleased by what transpired on last week's AEW Dynamite. Matt Hardy lay bruised, battered, and bloodied after his brawl with Guevara. The only thing was that the blood was not part of the plan, and the wrong chair was thrown at Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy sends a message to Sammy Guevara

While the botched chair shot led to blood being unnecessarily spilled on last week's AEW Dynamite, Hardy has worked it into the storyline and cut a promo on his YouTube channel. He said that Guevara could have killed him with the chair shot, and he will go down in history as the man who had unlimited potential but never lived to realize it. Matt Hardy said:

"It is now my duty, Sammy, to end you. And not just physically hurt you. It's my mission to rid you from this business because you don't deserve to be in the same industry I'm in. You don't deserve it. You see, I'm sure you live life every day, very easy-go-lucky, you know, day to day, whatever happens. You're a young single guy. Not me! When you put my life on the line, I have a family; I have a wife, I have three young kids that depend on me every single day. You took a chance on ruining my life. People, promotions, they've been trying to kill me, literally and figuratively for the last two decades but they don't succeed. Do you know why? Because I don't die. I don't die. I Don't Die. I DON'T DIEEEEE. I DON'T DIEEEEE. I....DON'T....DIE. Can you say the same?"

Matt Hardy has been in the wrestling business for a long time, and he pretty much summed it up that he isn't going anywhere. It'll be interesting to see where the Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara feud goes in AEW.

