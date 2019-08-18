AEW News: Pentagon Jr. unmasked by former WWE star at recent Independent show

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.15K // 18 Aug 2019, 01:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pentagon Jr. was unmasked once again!

Two of All Elite Wrestling's biggest superstars Jon Moxley and Pentagon Jr. recently went head-to-head against each other at a Northeast Wrestling show. Moxley, who has been on a hot run since leaving WWE, defeated Pentagon Jr. on the night and eventually unmasked the legendary luchador in a shocking angle.

Jon Moxley's post-WWE departure run

Jon Moxley departed from WWE following WrestleMania 35. At All Elite Wrestling's debut show Double or Nothing in May, Moxley shocked the entire world when he made his debut for AEW and attacked both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in the closing stages of the show.

The very next day, Moxley was revealed as New Japan Pro Wrestling's 'Death Rider', the man who had been tormenting former IWGP US Champion Juice Robinson for weeks. In his debut match for NJPW at the Best of the Super Juniors finale, Moxley defeated Robinson to win the IWGP US Championship and within a span of few days, announced his entry into the G1 Climax 29 tournament. At the G1 Climax 29, Moxley defeated the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito, and Shingo Takagi.

On the other hand, Moxley made his in-ring debut for AEW at Fyter Fest, defeating Joey Janela in a brutal Unsanctioned Match.

MOX unmasks Pentagon Jr.

At the recently concluded Northeast Wrestling: Prison Break event, Jon Moxley defeated fellow All Elite Wrestling superstar Pentagon Jr. in the main event of the show and picked up a hard-fought win over the latter.

Well, not only did Moxley come out victorious against Pentagon Jr. but the current IWGP US Champion ended up unmasking the legendary luchador wrestler in a controversial turn of events as Mox hit the Paradigm Shift for the win.

The two men eventually agreed to a rematch down the line at All Elite Wrestling, as well.

Oh my goodness. Moxley unmasked and then defeated Penta. Wow pic.twitter.com/kQ8PFtvNL4 — Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) August 17, 2019