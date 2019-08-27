AEW News: Talented wrestler got a DM on Twitter about joining All Elite Wrestling

Cody Rhodes, Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Wednesday Night Wars will be upon us in a month and both the competitors - AEW and WWE, are chalking out their respective strategies for the impending battle.

All Elite Wrestling knows that a deep roster will greatly help their cause. They already have some of the best talents from the independent circuit on their payroll, and one of them - Sammy Guevara, will be making history on AEW's first episode on TNT when he takes on Cody Rhodes on October 2nd, which will be the first singles match to be televised on the weekly show.

In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Guevara opened up about his match against Cody, a past incident when he got robbed, and pandas, amongst various other topics.

Guevara also spoke about how AEW contacted him about joining the company. Without revealing any names, Guevara revealed that he was in Japan when someone from the AEW initiated discussions regarding joining the company. They couldn't talk freely as they were in Japan, but Guevara revealed that he got a DM on Twitter asking him about his contract status.

“I was in Japan, I can tell you that story without telling you his name. So, the press conference happened, right? And I saw all the people that were there and I was like ‘Damn, I feel like they are going to reach out to me.’ They hadn’t yet, I had one conversation with one of the members of the upper-tier guys at a show and he asked me what I was doing mid-January and I was like ‘Oh, I’m going to be in Japan.’ Mid-January was the first press conference, this is back in October before that.

And so, I think he was going to ask me to be there but I was in Japan so we just dropped it and started talking about something else. I didn’t think about it until later. So I’m in Japan, that happens and I go to sleep. I wake up in the morning and I get a DM on Twitter and it’s like ‘What’s your contract status?'”

Guevara also gave his opinion about the war between AEW and NXT.

“That made me laugh so much because at Double or Nothing, when Moxley came down and started beating everybody up maybe it was when he was standing on the chip and it was over with, I was standing next to Kylie Rae and we’re just watching it and I’m like ‘Isn’t this crazy?

We’re a part of this’ and then she’s like ‘Yeah, this is F’n nuts.’ I don’t know, man, to be a fan and say I want to do this and to be doing it and then to now be in one of the biggest companies right now and they’re about to go head-to-head with friggin WWE/NXT whatever, it’s wild. Another example for nothing is impossible.”

Sammy Guevara signed an AEW contract in February earlier this year and worked his first match at Double or Nothing - the first singles match in the promotion's history against Kip Sabian on the Buy-In pre-show.

While he is not scheduled to compete at the upcoming All Out PPV on August 31st, Guevara will take on Cody on the first episode of AEW on TNT on October 2nd. There is a very interesting story about the historic match that was also revealed by Guevara on Chris Van Vliet's show.

