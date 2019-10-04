AEW News: Tommy Dreamer reveals a fascinating achievement of Chris Jericho

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 229 // 04 Oct 2019, 21:07 IST

Chris Jericho

In his latest tweet, WWE legend Tommy Dreamer provided an interesting statistic about the current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. He pointed out how the Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla has been involved in the inaugural episodes of shows for different promotions throughout his pro-wrestling career.

WOW @IAmJericho has been on the debut episodes of WCW Thunder

WWF Smackdown@WWENXT @AEWonTNT

Quite a accomplishment

The Living #GOAT

I wanna be his Ralphus — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 4, 2019

About Chris Jericho's record

Chris Jericho came to prominence with his work in the cruiserweight division of WCW. At that time, the promotion was at its peak and they introduced a brand new show named WCW Thunder. In the very first edition of Thunder on January 8, 1998, Jericho squared off against The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. Although he lost to Flair, they delivered a pretty entertaining match.

The very next year, Jericho made his way to WWE. In his debut segment, he interrupted The Rock and for several weeks he continued to do the same with other Superstars. His first match in WWE took place in the inaugural episode of SmackDown where he faced Road Dogg. He lost his debut via disqualification after delivering a bulldog to his opponent through a table.

Eventually, Jericho evolved into a household name in the industry owing to his performance in WWE. During his sixth reign as the World Champion, Jericho defeated The Miz's rookie, Daniel Bryan, in the first-ever episode of NXT on February 23, 2010.

After a two-decade stint in WWE, Chris Jericho signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. On October 2, 2019, he teamed up with Ortiz and Santana to face The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Owing to interference from Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion and his teammates won the main event of the night.

What's next for Chris Jericho?

Chris Jericho is not new when it comes to set new benchmarks in the pro-wrestling industry. However, his current goal is to successfully retain the AEW World Championship against Cody at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

