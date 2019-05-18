AEW News: Tony Khan favors less live events and better schedule for their wrestlers

Tony Khan Knows All

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Inc, In a featured story on Bleacher Report, Tony Khan says that AEW will have less live events and that their wrestlers will be working with better schedules.

In case you didn't know..

It was recently announced that AEW will be broadcasting a weekly TV show sometime in the fall on TNT. It will mark the first time in 18 years that wrestling will be broadcast on Turner Network Television since the demise of WCW Monday Nitro.

At the same time, AEW has assembled a very diverse roster that includes the likes of Chris Jericho, Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker, Allie, Kylie Rae, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and others. The AEW Roster is looking to add other wrestlers who will bring value to the product.

Wrestling fans are constantly speculating who will be signed to the upstart promotion include Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Sasha Banks etc. Essentially, anyone who is leaving WWE or having creative differences with WWE seem to be always speculated to be the next AEW signing.

AEW is promising to be different from other promotions including WWE.

The heart of the matter

Tony Khan provided some insight on when the weekly TV show would neither be on Mondays or Fridays. He also said that he wants the majority of the company's revenue to be generated through TV and PPV live events.

My big goal is to establish a better work-life balance and quality of life for our performers with less time on the road [and] very good money comparable to what you'd get at the highest level in the world of wrestling, because we can make the bulk of our revenue from pay-per-view and television.

I'm not planning on doing hundreds of non-televised events on tour, because I don't think that would represent a large enough revenue stream for us and profitable enough business sector for us to risk the health and well-being of all these wrestlers.I'm not gonna have an offseason, but there will be a lighter schedule and we'll work people in and out.

What's next?

Tony Khan's comments are actually refreshing that the company wants to do right by the wrestlers. It'll be interesting if they can actually pull that off. Until then, wrestling fans will have AEW Double or Nothing to look forward to.