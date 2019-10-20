AEW News: Tony Khan says their show doesn't insult people's intelligence

In an interview with the University of Illinois' Fighting Illini, Tony Khan spoke about all things AEW. Khan graduated from the University of Illinois in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. During the interview, Khan talked about how AEW came together and also said that they want to present a show that doesn't insult people's intelligence.

How did the idea for AEW come about?

Tony Khan revealed how the idea for a wrestling promotion came about when he had a conversation with a Turner Network executive. He explained,

"I started looking a year and a half ago about setting up a wrestling company, when I ran into my friend Kevin Riley, the president of TNT and CBS, at a party in Beverly Hills. We talked about it, and the ball started rolling. But the idea of doing a show that became AEW Dynamite was born right here in Champaign."

On the success of AEW Dynamite's first episode, Khan also said,

"It was great. I was really happy to meet the fans, so happy. People were really excited about the show, and it shows because a lot of people came and watched it in person and on TV. So it was great."

Tony Khan believes that their show is all-inclusive and doesn't insult people's intelligence

Tony Khan explained that their company ficuses on wrestling in and around the ring. He also said their brand aims to be smart and for everyone. He further explained,

"We’ll do great interviews too, but in these segments, we can do it all in the arena and around the ring. We can do some stuff backstage; we just don’t spend half the show backstage. We want to offer people a show that doesn’t insult their intelligence, and really, it’s a fun show to watch. It’s a fast-paced show to watch and has the best wrestling action, but also has the best wrestling personalities. I want everyone to know that AEW is for everybody."

What's next?

AEW Dynamite will be coming to the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois on December 04, 2019.

