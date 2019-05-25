AEW News: Top AEW personnel drops big hint AEW signing Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is a free agent after the expiry of his WWE contract

What's the story?

Jon Moxley, or Dean Ambrose as he was known in WWE, is currently not contracted to any wrestling promotion, with rumours suggesting that he could join AEW, WWE's newest competitor.

Current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about the possibility of Moxley signing for AEW ahead of Double or Nothing.

In case you didn't know...

Apart from being a commentator, Ross will also be a senior advisor to AEW, similar to his talent relations role he had in WWE.

After years of commentating for WWE, Ross made the switch to AEW recently.

Moxley, meanwhile, left WWE after his contract expired and is currently filming a movie.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of this week's Double or Nothing show, AEW's first PPV, WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE commentator Jim Ross, revealed that Jon Moxley, who went by the ring name Dean Ambrose, could sign for AEW.

“I think it could happen for sure (AEW signing Moxley), and I think he’s a high priority for any company. Whether it be AEW, or WWE retaining him, or him going ROH or anywhere else. Jon’s a very talented kid. Where ever he’s going to go, he’s going to be a big player.

"Jon Moxley is a pro wrestling star, no matter the jersey that he’s wearing. I just hope somewhere down the road. If all the cards fall where they should, I’ll be calling his matches as well," said the WWE Hall of Famer on AEW signing Moxley. (H/T Fightful.com)

What's next?

AEW's Double or Nothing will be held on May 25, 2019.

Do you think AEW should sign Jon Moxley? Comment below!