×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Top AEW personnel drops big hint AEW signing Jon Moxley

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
534   //    25 May 2019, 09:34 IST

Jon Moxley is a free agent after the expiry of his WWE contract
Jon Moxley is a free agent after the expiry of his WWE contract

What's the story?

Jon Moxley, or Dean Ambrose as he was known in WWE, is currently not contracted to any wrestling promotion, with rumours suggesting that he could join AEW, WWE's newest competitor.

Current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about the possibility of Moxley signing for AEW ahead of Double or Nothing.

In case you didn't know...

Apart from being a commentator, Ross will also be a senior advisor to AEW, similar to his talent relations role he had in WWE.

Also Read: WWE News: Dean Ambrose releases incredible first video since leaving WWE

After years of commentating for WWE, Ross made the switch to AEW recently.

Moxley, meanwhile, left WWE after his contract expired and is currently filming a movie.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of this week's Double or Nothing show, AEW's first PPV, WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE commentator Jim Ross, revealed that Jon Moxley, who went by the ring name Dean Ambrose, could sign for AEW.

“I think it could happen for sure (AEW signing Moxley), and I think he’s a high priority for any company. Whether it be AEW, or WWE retaining him, or him going ROH or anywhere else. Jon’s a very talented kid. Where ever he’s going to go, he’s going to be a big player.

"Jon Moxley is a pro wrestling star, no matter the jersey that he’s wearing. I just hope somewhere down the road. If all the cards fall where they should, I’ll be calling his matches as well," said the WWE Hall of Famer on AEW signing Moxley. (H/T Fightful.com)

Advertisement

Also Read: AEW Rumors: Massive update on Dean Ambrose's potential AEW move

What's next?

AEW's Double or Nothing will be held on May 25, 2019.

Do you think AEW should sign Jon Moxley? Comment below!

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Dean Ambrose
Advertisement
5 Potential Opponents for Jon Moxley in AEW 
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley & AEW Double or Nothing: 4 biggest questions that need answering
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Things that prove that Jon Moxley is showing up to compete  
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley: 5 clear indications which prove that Dean Ambrose is joining AEW
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can Jon Moxley be the first AEW Champion
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley show up at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jack Swagger potentially spoils Jon Moxley's future plans
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Massive update on Dean Ambrose's potential AEW move
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Surprises that Could Happen; Jon Moxley, CM Punk & more show up
RELATED STORY
Dean Ambrose News: Top AEW star teases a match with Jon Moxley 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us