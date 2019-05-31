×
AEW News: Top Superstar takes shot at Jon Moxley and WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
304   //    31 May 2019, 10:39 IST

Moxley and Vince
Moxley and Vince

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Kenny Omega recently talked with Alicia Atout on a variety of topics. Omega stated that he doesn't want to lose to a guy "that came from that place", referring to Jon Moxley and WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega was one of the biggest Superstars in NJPW, and was later signed to a contract with AEW. Omega and Chris Jericho left no stone unturned during the buildup to their Double Or Nothing match, and went on to invade an indie show that resulted in a big brawl breaking out.

Omega had a rough night at AEW's first show. The two Superstars wrestled in the main event of Double Or Nothing, with Jericho coming out on top. After the match, Jon Moxley made his thunderous debut and attacked both Jericho and Omega. Moxley and Omega took the brawl outside the ring, with Moxley coming out on top to end the show.

Also read: Jon Moxley possibly targets WWE in a scathing promo

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Alicia Atout, Omega opened up on a possible rivalry with Jon Moxley and his unfinished business with Chris Jericho. He stated that Moxley's attack has motivated him to train for an eventual rivalry against him. He added that he can't lose to someone who has come from WWE.

Now, I’ve really got something to train for. I can’t lose to a guy that came from that place, you know what I mean? There’s a little bit of pride on the line.

What's next?

Kenny Omega is all set to wrestle Cima at AEW Fight For The Fallen, that's going to emanate from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida on July 13, 2019.

What do you think of Omega's comments against Moxley and his subtle jibe at WWE?

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Kenny Omega
