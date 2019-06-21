AEW/NJPW Rumors: Latest on the Working Relationship between AEW and NJPW

Both the two of the best promotions right now

What’s the story?

It was revealed a few days ago that Jon Moxley’s AEW contract would not allow him to appear at NJPW’s G1 Climax, set to take place in Dallas on July 6. Moxley was never announced as part of the show, but his absence was confirmed earlier this week. The IWGP United States Champion won’t be able to work NJPW shows in the USA, as AEW has exclusive rights to Moxley. Moreover, Dave Meltzer claims that there are no signs currently that point to NJPW and AEW working together.

In case you didn’t know…

Since AEW hasn’t started airing its weekly episodic TV show and is just running monthly pay-per-views as of yet, the company is allowing its performers to work elsewhere until then. The brand new Professional Wrestling promotion has also made it clear that it would be willing to work with other promotions and have Talent exchanges. They are currently associated with Chinese promotion OWE and Mexican promotion AAA.

It would make sense for NJPW to establish a working relationship with what people are calling “the second biggest professional wrestling company”. It would benefit both companies but there has been no significant development in this regard.

The heart of the matter...

Dave Meltzer, in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, claimed that the talks of establishing relations between two of the biggest Professional Wrestling companies (besides WWE) have been put on the back burner as of now. He said, “it’s gone from wanting to build a relationship to that no longer being the case”.

In addition to that, Meltzer also noted that both Tony Khan and New Japan will have to agree if Jon Moxley is to be recognized as the IWGP US Champion next Saturday at Fyter Fest and the decision is “still up in the air”.

What’s next?

Both AEW and NJPW have big things lined up for the coming months. So a possible partnership doesn’t seem likely at this point. We can expect both companies to maintain distance right now and focus on their own products. A future collaboration, however, can’t be ruled out just yet.