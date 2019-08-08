AEW on TNT: 5 Teams that could possibly be Chris Jericho's Mystery Partners

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 979 // 08 Aug 2019, 07:44 IST

Who could be Jericho's mystery partners?

We've all been waiting for All Elite Wrestling and their weekly TV program to begin, and now we know, October 2nd in Washington D.C will be the beginning, and we've even had several matches announced.

On top of Sammy Guevara vs. Cody and a Jon Moxley appearance, we now have the above match which sees The Elite taking on Chris Jericho and two mystery partners, and it's got the entire internet talking.

The AEW tag team division is already full of incredible tag teams, and whether these mystery opponents come from AEW's current roster or surprise debuts, this could be a chance for AEW to make a huge splash on their first TNT appearance.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look forward to October 2nd and give you 5 of the best/most likely options to be Chris Jericho's mystery partners to battle The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

#5 The Dark Order

It's hard to deny that Evil Uno and Stu Grayson be a big part of the tag team division going forward

When The Dark Order first appeared at Double or Nothing, fans were quite confused about who they were, as this is a far cry from their former gimmick of 'Super Smash Bros'.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson have incredible talent, and whether you like the gimmick and The Creepers or not, it's hard to deny that they'll be a big part of the tag team division going forward.

At All Out, they'll be battling Best Friends to get a first-round in the upcoming AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament, and no matter how that match goes, it's clear that the company are confident in their abilities.

All Elite would likely like to make a big splash with their first appearance on TNT, so they will be looking to bring someone in from the outside, but given a good story with someone already signed to AEW, The Dark Order are the best option, despite how unlikely it may be.

