AEW postpones upcoming Blood & Guts match; Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho confrontation promised

The Blood & Guts match will happen in a more appropriate time and setting

What will happen when Le Champion and The Broken One confront each other?

Blood & Guts may be out...but a deletion may soon happen (Pic Source: AEW)

AEW staged one of their best Dynamite shows inside an empty arena and it was made even better with the arrival of Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy. As many fans know, Hardy was revealed as the fifth man to replace Nick Jackson in The Elite for the upcoming Blood & Guts match. But it looks like that will not happen.

AEW Blood & Guts was supposed to take place on March 25 in Newark. AEW had previously announced that the venue was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic. Now, on Twitter, they revealed the match would take place in the future, but in a more appropriate setting.

world is coping with, and hopefully we gave them a well-deserved escape during these trying times. Everyone at AEW is very proud of what we delivered and humbled by the response and the kind words we’ve received from fans and partners throughout the world. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 21, 2020

That show will happen when the time is right, but what you can count on instead this coming Wednesday night is a great live episode of AEW Dynamite featuring @IAmJericho confronting @MATTHARDYBRAND, face-to-face, one-on-one, for the first time ever — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 21, 2020

As the tweets from Tony Khan via the official AEW Twitter account state, the time and circumstances of this match are just not right. Primarily, if the match does happen, it will be done in the future at a more appropriate time and venue (probably with large crowds in attendance).

Per the statement, AEW Dynamite will continue to air live and promised a Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy confrontation for next week. It should be interesting to see how things will pan out when Le Champion and The Broken One confront each other.