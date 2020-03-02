AEW posts cryptic tweet moments after Matt Hardy announces WWE departure

Is Matt Hardy heading to AEW?

WWE veteran Matt Hardy recently made a huge announcement on his latest live stream, “Thoughts From The Throne", and what many were speculating has finally turned out to be true.

Hardy is no longer under a contract with WWE, and is now a free agent. During the stream, Hardy thanked Vince McMahon for helping him attain the quality of life that he has, and proceeded to thank Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and others.

Interestingly, All Elite Wrestling sent out a cryptic tweet moments after Hardy made the announcement. Check it out below:

Also read: Cody Rhodes explains why he got a tattoo on his neck

Ever since Hardy began posting cryptic tweets hyping up something big, AEW has been doing the same, in regards to The Dark Order. Many are of the opinion that "The Exalted One" that The Dark Order has been teasing will be revealed as Hardy.

Now that Hardy is a free agent, it's only a matter of time before we finally get to know where he's heading to. Over the past few months, Hardy wasn't being used much in WWE, and he had been pretty vocal about his position on his social media handles.