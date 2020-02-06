AEW Revolution 2020: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view event of 2020. With likely all of the titles up for grabs on the show, as well as a possible grudge match, this will be an event to look out for.

Chris Jericho will be facing Jon Moxley in a match that has a lot riding on it, with Moxley having a chance to win the AEW Championship and taking revenge for an injured eye.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the announced matches, as well as the possible matches that might be announced in the coming weeks.

Where will AEW Revolution 2020 be held?

AEW Revolution will take place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

AEW Revolution 2020 Location:

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois, United States of America.

What date is AEW Revolution?

WWE AEW Revolution is set to take place on 29th February 2020.

Depending on your location, the date may differ.

AEW Revolution Date

29th February 2020 (United States)

1st March 2020 (United Kingdom)

1st March 2020 (India)

1st March 2020 (Australia)

AEW Revolution Start Time

AEW Revolution will start at 7 PM EST. The start time may differ depending on your location.

AEW Revolution Start Time (Main Card)

7 PM EST (USA)

4 PM PST (Pacific Time)

12 AM GMT (United Kingdom)

5:30 AM IST (Indian Time)

11 AM ACT (Australia)

AEW Revolution Start Time (Pre-Show)

6 PM EST (USA)

3 PM PST (Pacific Time)

11 PM GMT (United Kingdom)

4:30 AM IST (Indian Time)

10 AM ACT (Australia)

AEW Revolution: Match Card and Predictions

The match card will be updated as more matches are added and confirmed.

AEW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho vs Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have taken their feud to the next level at this point. With The Inner Circle stabbing Moxley in the eye, they might have crossed the line.

Moxley is ready and furious. Having already stabbed Santana this week, he might have a few others to cross off his list in the coming weeks before AEW Revolution.

However, with the numbers game against him, he might have a lot more to overcome.

Prediction: Jon Moxley

AEW Revolution Predicted Match

Cody Rhodes vs MJF

Cody Rhodes vs MJF

If there is one match that is almost surely to take place at AEW Revolution, it's the one between Cody and MJF.

Cody has taken 10 lashes to qualify for a chance at the match. Now, with a steel cage match against Wardlow coming up, he will have to get past the biggest odds to get to MJF, but given how much he wants it, it seems certain he's going to be there.

However, once he gets there, MJF is still the one with the advantage, with the numbers in his favor.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes

How to watch AEW Revolution in the US & UK?

AEW Revolution can be watched live on Bleacher Report Live as well as traditional pay-per-view streams.

In the United Kingdom, AEW Revolution will be broadcast on Fite TV.

Where and how to watch AEW Revolution in India?

AEW Revolution can be watched live on Fite TV in India at 5:30 AM.