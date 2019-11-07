AEW roster surprises birthday boy with a special gift after Dynamite goes off the air

Cody and several AEW stars left Charlotte a better place following their actions after the show

Tonight, we witnessed the go-home show of AEW Dynamite before the company's final PPV of the year. It's looking to be an exciting event full of match of the year candidates. AEW Full Gear, Chris Jericho will defend his AEW World Championship against Cody, the latter of whom will forfeit any other title opportunities for the rest of his career should he lose.

The Young Bucks will also try to take out Santana and Ortiz, who have been on a rampage since debuting with the company over the summer. SCU will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Brothers and Private Party as well. After Private Party won their match against the Dark Order tonight, they were added to the match, giving SCU one intense first title defense this Saturday.

We closed out the show with the majority of the performers mentioned above in a hectic brawl. However, what happened after the show gave the Charlotte fans quite a heartwarming moment as we headed into Full Gear.

"New champion" crowned after Dynamite goes off the air

After the AEW Dark tapings, SCU and CIMA stood in the ring with a box of merch, looking to send the Charlotte, North Carolina fans home with smiles on their faces. Shirts were launched into the sea of fans, and once the three men ran out of merch, the Young Bucks and Cody strolled down to the ring.

After a few more minutes, they ran through the rest of their stock again, but had one more gift for a special member of the audience. Apparently, one of the younger fans had a birthday today, and AEW's top guys knew exactly what to give him.

They brought him into the ring and ordered Brandon Cutler, who had just a few minutes before been ordered to join the rest of them in the ring, to lay down, as this young man was going to pin him and become the "AEW Charlotte Champion."

Great way to end the night with #AEW pic.twitter.com/HyCD31ByFu — Greg Bush (@GregBushSK) November 7, 2019

The Elite and SCU may have let the good times roll tonight, but they've all got a tough weekend ahead of them at AEW Full Gear.

