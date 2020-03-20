AEW Rumors - Matt Hardy's AEW debut was changed following arena switch

Matt Hardy's AEW debut should have been very different.

Hardy was originally set to debut in Rochester before the show was moved.

Matt Hardy's AEW debut would have been very different under normal circumstances

Matt Hardy shocked the world earlier this week when he joined AEW alongside former WWE star Luke Harper who's now known as Brodie Lee. Whilst the duo are not working together in AEW, they both made their debuts for the company on the same night.

Interestingly, many fans believed that Hardy would be unveiled as The Exalted One on this week's episode of Dynamite, but instead, it was Brodie Lee who made his way out to the ring to take down SCU.

Later in the episode, The Inner Circle were seemingly getting the better of The Elite, when Matt Jackson revealed that there was another member to the group and Vanguard1 appeared in the ring, which is where it was revealed that Matt Hardy was making his way to AEW.

Hardy became a master at teasing his move which is why Luke Harper's new position in the company was such a shock. Fans didn't expect Nick Jackson to be replaced in Blood and Guts and they definitely didn't expect Matt Hardy to be the man to step up.

Despite the end of the show going down so well and the drone being a huge part of it, Chris Jericho recently revealed on his Talk is Jericho podcast that this wasn't the original plan for Matt Hardy's debut.

After all, it wouldn't be safe to use a drone inside an arena full of fans, so there was something positive to come out of the empty arena show. Jericho stated that if the show had gone ahead in Rochester as planned then they wouldn't have been able to fly Vanguard1 for Hardy.

On Talk is Jericho ... Chris says if Dynamite this week has been in Rochester as planned, AEW had been told they wouldn’t be allowed to fly Vanguard 1 in the arena for Matt Hardy. So that segment would’ve looked a little bit different. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 20, 2020

Whilst Ryan Satin did share this on Twitter, it hasn't been revealed what the original plan for Hardy's debut actually was.