AEW Rumor Roundup: Schiavone rejects WWE offer, new TV taping locations revealed, and more

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is just weeks away from its highly anticipated All Out event, which will see the crowning of the first-ever AEW World Champion when Chris Jericho goes one-on-one with Hangman Page. The rest of the All Out card is as follows:

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Cody vs Shawn Spears

The Young Bucks vs The Lucha Bros in an Escalera de la Muerte match

Joey Janela vs Darby Allin vs Jimmy Havoc

The Dark Order vs Best Friends in a tag team tournament match

Riho vs Hikaru Shida

Casino Battle Royale match

More details on Tony Schiavone signing with AEW

Tony Schiavone

As reported earlier today, via Wrestling Observer Radio, legendary WCW announcer Tony Schiavone has allegedly signed with All Elite Wrestling.

According to PWInsider.com, who corroborated the Observer Radio report, in addition to AEW, Schiavone had been entertaining offers from WWE up until last week, and on Thursday he made the final decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

As of this writing it remains unclear what role Schiavone will have with AEW, as the current announce team consists of Alex Marvez, Jim Ross and Excalibur.

Interestingly, Tony Schiavone remains under contract with Major League Wrestling, and reports indicate he will continue to serve as the lead announcer for MLW while working with AEW. In recent weeks, Schiavone has been appearing at the "Control Center" on "Road to All Out" videos, and MLW's Court Bauer actually revealed recently that he had no idea Schiavone had been appearing in the AEW video series.

"Unless AEW elects to reach out, Tony Schiavone cannot proceed with AEW or any other company doing anything. I was unaware of him doing the digital stuff until I read it in this week's Observer," Bauer said.

The PWInsider report notes that Schiavone will be appearing on the first AEW show on TNT, leaving unanswered questions regarding how his MLW contract will work in conjunction with his AEW deal.

