×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW Rumors: All Elite Wrestling blocked Jon Moxley from working NJPW G1 Climax 29; more contract details revealed 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Rumors
747   //    18 Jun 2019, 21:29 IST

Moxley
Moxley

What's the story?

According to Fightful, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer revealed that Jon Moxley was blocked from working the NJPW G1 Climax 29 opening day in Dallas.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley recently made his debut at the end of the AEW Double or Nothing by attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. He is now booked in a dream match with Kenny Omega at All Out.

At the same time, Jon Moxley has also been working in NJPW. He recently beat Juice Robinson and is now the current NJPW IWGP United States Champion. He also revealed his new finisher which is called The Death Rider.

In the United States, he has been working in several indie shows. He recently appeared at North East Wrestling's Six Flags Slam Fest show where he defeated former WWE Superstar Big Cass (Cass XL). He delivered the new finishing move to both Nzo and Cass XL.

The heart of the matter

As reported above, AEW blocked Jon Moxley from working the NJPW G1 Climax 29 show in Dallas. It's been revealed that AEW has all rights for his appearances in the United States. While he's allowed to work NJPW in Japan, they have the right to deny his appearance for the organization on US soil.

The other AEW stars who can compete in NJPW are Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega has not utilized this part of his contract yet but doesn't be surprised if he does so in the future. As of right now, NJPW and AEW do not have a partnership unlike AEW's partnership with AAA.

What's next?

It's interesting that AEW stars can work in Japan as long as it's not on US soil. From a business perspective, this makes perfect sense. Jon Moxley is one of the most in-demand pro wrestlers right now. Jon Moxley will be wrestling Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest next.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") AEW Roster
Advertisement
NJPW/AEW News: Jon Moxley says he feels like a kid again heading into G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals why he signed with All Elite Wrestling 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: NJPW star takes a shot at Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jon Moxley reveals whether Vince McMahon would let him return to WWE
RELATED STORY
5 things Jon Moxley revealed since AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jon Moxley picked AEW over WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley defeats former WWE Superstar in indie match
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley's first AEW opponent officially confirmed
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jon Moxley will go to All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Interesting details on how WWE perceived Jon Moxley before his exit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us