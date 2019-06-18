AEW Rumors: All Elite Wrestling blocked Jon Moxley from working NJPW G1 Climax 29; more contract details revealed

Moxley

What's the story?

According to Fightful, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer revealed that Jon Moxley was blocked from working the NJPW G1 Climax 29 opening day in Dallas.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley recently made his debut at the end of the AEW Double or Nothing by attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. He is now booked in a dream match with Kenny Omega at All Out.

At the same time, Jon Moxley has also been working in NJPW. He recently beat Juice Robinson and is now the current NJPW IWGP United States Champion. He also revealed his new finisher which is called The Death Rider.

In the United States, he has been working in several indie shows. He recently appeared at North East Wrestling's Six Flags Slam Fest show where he defeated former WWE Superstar Big Cass (Cass XL). He delivered the new finishing move to both Nzo and Cass XL.

Jon Moxley gave the Dirty Deeds to both Nzo & Cass XL to win the main event at the #NortheastWrestling #SixFlagsSlamFest in #SixFlagsGreatAdventure! pic.twitter.com/yISLzeWjM6 — Chris (@SensesPunk) June 16, 2019

The heart of the matter

As reported above, AEW blocked Jon Moxley from working the NJPW G1 Climax 29 show in Dallas. It's been revealed that AEW has all rights for his appearances in the United States. While he's allowed to work NJPW in Japan, they have the right to deny his appearance for the organization on US soil.

The other AEW stars who can compete in NJPW are Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega has not utilized this part of his contract yet but doesn't be surprised if he does so in the future. As of right now, NJPW and AEW do not have a partnership unlike AEW's partnership with AAA.

What's next?

It's interesting that AEW stars can work in Japan as long as it's not on US soil. From a business perspective, this makes perfect sense. Jon Moxley is one of the most in-demand pro wrestlers right now. Jon Moxley will be wrestling Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest next.