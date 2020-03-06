AEW Rumors - Backstage reason why Jon Moxley won the AEW Championship at Revolution

Jon Moxley

AEW held a very successful PPV - Revolution - last weekend. Not only did the show live up to the expectations of all the fans when it comes to in-ring action but we also saw another former WWE Champion become the new AEW World Champion.

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, defeated Le Champion Chris Jericho is a spectacular main event to become the second man to hold the AEW title. Though Jericho had done a wonderful job as the face of AEW and helped the new promotion get mainstream recognition, it was high time that AEW gave the belt to someone younger.

As per WON, the reason why Moxley finally won the title wasn't a sudden one but a long-drawn plan where the company always wanted the Lunatic Fringe to become the next AEW Champion after Y2J.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Jon Moxley was always planned to be the second AEW world champion, per the Observer.

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have entered into a bitter feud ever since Moxley refused Jericho's offer to join his Inner Circle faction. Instead of joining hands with the former AEW Champion, Moxley instead smashed a bottle of champagne on Chris Jericho.

Keen on revenge, Chris Jericho took a shot at Moxley by almost blinding him in one eye after attacking him with a spike. The two men continued to make each other's life a living hell before they finally clashed at Revolution.

Both men had never lost in singles competition but it is Jon Moxley now, who holds the AEW Championship as well as the record of never having lost in a singles match in AEW.

Do you think AEW made the right call by having another former WWE Superstar win the AEW Championship? Tell us in the comments!

Advertisement

Also Read: Backstage details on the company's decision on segments with 'men hitting moves on women'