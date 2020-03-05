WWE Rumors - Backstage details on company's decision on segments with 'men hitting moves on women'

Orton attacked Phoenix on RAW

While Randy Orton is no stranger to doing things other men wouldn't even consider, this week he raised his own bar as he hit Beth Phoenix with an RKO.

WWE Hall of Famer Phoenix was on RAW this week to give an update regarding the health condition of her husband, Edge, who was laid out by The Viper a few weeks back following a heinous assault.

Orton has in the past attacked multiple women with the RKO even though the company normally maintains the policy of men not getting violent with women on-screen.

The attack on Phoenix this week led to speculation that WWE may be opening up to the idea of inter-gender wrestling in the future. Something that IMPACT Wrestling has become popular for.

However, as per a report from WrestlingNews.co (via Cagesideseats) that is not going to be the case anytime soon:

That report also say we shouldn’t take Orton’s RKO-ing Beth Phoenix as sign we’ll see men hitting moves on women on WWE TV with any regularity.

Edge vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania?

Edge has recently returned to in-ring competition after an injury-induced sabbatical for around 9 years. After Orton had violently attacked the returning Superstar on RAW, it is clear that both these former WWE Champions are set for a clash at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Not only has Orton assaulted Edge's wife, but he also 'ended' Edge's friend Matt Hardy's career on RAW after brutalizing him weeks back. Orton even made a controversial remark on Twitter after his despicable actions on RAW.

Never send a woman to do a man’s.......ahhh, you get it.

👋🏻 @EdgeRatedR #Raw pic.twitter.com/gWbDGo2DMk — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 3, 2020

Orton has been known for crossing boundaries during feuds and it is certain that the Rater-R Superstar will not take kindly to Orton's actions and will soon strike back.

