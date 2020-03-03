WWE Rumors - Company wants former US Champion to return and join NXT

The US Championship belt

There was a time when NXT was looked upon as the developmental brand, but those times are long gone now. While still not at the level of RAW or SmackDown, NXT has established itself as the third brand of WWE ever since it moved to the USA network.

Former main roster Superstars like Finn Balor, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango have made NXT their new home and other main roster stars like Kevin Owens and Charlotte Flair have also made appearances on the Black and Gold brand.

While Matt Hardy has confirmed that he has left the WWE and not re-signed with them, some reports suggest that there is still some chance that the former US Champion returns to the company as part of NXT.

Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

The door isn’t closed on Matt Hardy remaining with WWE because there is still interest from NXT, tweeted Ryan Satin.

Matt Hardy revealed in a recent YouTube video that his time with WWE is over and he will now look to start a new chapter in his career. There were reports stating that the company had offered Hardy a role in NXT to prevent him from leaving the company before his contract expired on March 1st, 2020.

Rumors have stated that Matt Hardy is AEW-bound and maybe the 'Exalted One' is being teased to join the Dark Order faction on AEW. There is no doubt that the 45-year-old still has multiple possibilities open for him as he could be a perfect fit in AEW's Dark Order or could even join NWA, which is a show driven by its characters instead of just in-ring action.

Do you think Matt Hardy should return to WWE and become a part of NXT? Let us know in the comments section!

