WWE Rumors - Matt Hardy offered a surprising new role in the company

Matt Hardy

The Matt Hardy contract saga rumbles on as the WWE legend's deal with the company is set to expire next month. There's not been any confirmation as to whether Hardy will sign a new deal with WWE or move to a different company at the expiration of his contract, which has been rumored to be AEW.

There's now a new twist to his contract status, as a report from PWInsider claims that WWE have offered him a surprising new role. Here's what the report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite stated:

“By the way, we have had a lot of questions about Matt Hardy. His contract is scheduled to be up on March 1st which is this Sunday. A lot of people have asked me what he’s going to be doing, this is just my theory. I know that WWE has made a lot of overtures to him in the last could of weeks. There’s been some talk of him working in the NXT system somehow. My gut feeling is that Matt Hardy will probably stay.”

Hardy moving to NXT is a huge swerve and a surprising one, considering how he's not been used much and all the rumors and teases by him pointed towards him leaving WWE. He referred to himself as a "pro wrestling independent contractor" recently, while he has been buried and written off from WWE television after being brutally attacked by Randy Orton on RAW.

The WWE veteran returned to WWE with his brother Jeff at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. But, his latest run in the company has not been great, as his very popular Broken/Woken Matt Hardy gimmick was not used well by the company. He and his brother won the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles, but he didn't win any gold as a singles Superstar.