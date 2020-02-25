Matt Hardy refers to himself as a 'pro wrestling independent contractor'

Hardy's WWE days over? (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

Each day passes as Matt Hardy's WWE contract comes to an end, and the speculation grows more widespread. Every Hardy tweet seems like a new twist on a story that will come to fruition on March 1 when Hardy will no longer be contracted by WWE. Even more telling, he responded to a 'fan' on Twitter referring to himself as an 'independent contractor.'

My personal take-



As a pro wrestling independent contractor, it is vital that you rely upon yourself to promote & grow your stock. Hopefully, a solid creative idea garners the backing of your promoter. If not, it’s on you. That’s just the reality of how this industry works now. https://t.co/8wqJBV470e — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 25, 2020

Is it telling that the user who Hardy tweeted back is an AEW fan....at least, according to the handle? Moreover, he seems to hint that his creative ideas were already shot down in WWE, thus he had to resort to YouTube. Of course, that is just speculation.

On another, Hardy's interactions with AEW stars seem to have picked up over the last few days. He got told by Chris Jericho to stay home and was told by Matt Jackson to get well on Instagram.

Similarly, The Dark Order's tweets have grown more interesting with Evil Uno tweeting that 'The Exalted One' is possibly appearing soon on AEW Dynamite. In another report, Raven, who was in the audience at Dynamite last week sitting behind The Dark Order is supposedly just a red herring to further confuse fans.

Perhaps, the question is whether Matt Hardy is actually headed to AEW? Wrestling fans might get their answer sooner rather than later.