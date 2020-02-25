AEW wrestler tells Matt Hardy to 'Get Well' soon

Matt Hardy is rebirthing? (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

Matt Hardy believes that he shall soon be healed and that a 'Second Coming' is on the horizon. Well, at least, that's how he put it in his latest Instagram post. As many know by now, Hardy's WWE contract will be coming to an end on March 1, 2020.

The post attracted many well-wishers, including a certain AEW Tag Team Wrestler named Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks. Jackson told Hardy to 'Get Well' and Hardy thanked him.

Interesting exchange (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Instagram)

The closer Matt Hardy gets to his contract expiration, the more interactions he has started to have with talent from other companies, especially AEW. Chris Jericho even told him to stay home to which Hardy told Jericho to worry about himself.

Of course, when it comes to AEW, most fans have probably heard talk of 'The Exalted One', the so-called leader of The Dark Order. This, has, of course, led to online speculation that Hardy could be 'The Exalted One.'

While It's unclear whether Hardy is actually going to AEW, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful pointed out in the above exchange between Hardy and Jackson that the term 'fellow brother' was used on a Free The Delete episode.

In an episode (4) of Free The Delete, Matt gets a call from someone listed as"Future," and says "Hey, fellow brother, just doing a little business before leaving the territory." 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hY1mWjkE2W — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 25, 2020

If the rumors are true, Matt Hardy could make his AEW Dynamite debut as soon as the March 4 episode, but that is just speculation. Hardy could still re-sign with WWE, but at the moment, it doesn't look like that will happen. It'll be interesting to see where things go from here.