AEW's Evil Uno of The Dark Order says 'The Exalted One' is near

Who is the Exalted One? (Pic Source: AEW)

The End is nigh in AEW for the clock continues to tick and tock as wrestling fans are told by The Dark Order that someone is coming to Dynamite. This is the so-called 'Exalted One' that has been referenced on the show for a while now. Evil Uno seemed to tweet that The Exalted One' could soon be making an appearance very soon.

Everybody lives.

Everybody dies.

The Exalted One is near.

The Exalted One arrives. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) February 23, 2020

A recent appearance by former WWE Superstar and ECW Original Raven on last week's AEW Dynamite seemed to stir the waters that he could be The Exalted One.

Is he the leader of The Dark Order? (Pic Source: AEW)

Is Matt Hardy the Real Leader of The Dark Order?

Matt Hardy has posted cryptic tweets as he was recently destroyed by Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, his WWE Contract is set to end on March 01, 2020. He also seemed to reference that his 'rebirth' would soon happen. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc):

"As I sit here in my beloved Chair of Wheels on the magical Hardy Compound, yes, we are now only a matter of days away from the rebirth, the reincarnation, the resurrection of my essence. We're only a few days away from the second coming of the new and omnipotent version of Matt Hardy."

Is Evil Uno hinting that Matt Hardy is the rumored leader of The Dark Order or is it just speculation? After March 01, possibly, all will be revealed.