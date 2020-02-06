AEW Rumors: Backstage report on Kenny Omega's creative; Hangman Page storyline and Tony Khan's involvement

The Omega Directive (Pic Source: AEW)

In AEW, it's a well-known fact that some of the AEW talents have a lot of creative freedom with their characters and storylines. That has changed in recent weeks, Fightful Select is now reporting that Tony Khan has started wielding more power in creative and is responsible for the current Hangman Page storyline.

One of the things that AEW has been criticized for is that there were many too many cooks in the kitchen, though it was said that Tony Khan still had the final say. Certain individuals like Chris Jericho has more say backstage as his experience allows him that accord. A recent report suggested that Jericho has more input, even on things that don't involve him.

"We're told that Chris Jericho is very outspoken about his thoughts backstage -- both positively and negatively -- about creative. That includes things that involve him and don't involve him."

Now, Fighful Select is reporting that Tony Khan has grown more vocal about other people's ideas and has been getting a positive reception from others backstage.

"I'm told that people in AEW have been having fun working on the creative aspects of the Hangman Page storyline. Tony Khan specifically has evolved from being the person with the final say to a person developing more stories and ideas creatively of his own, as well as being more outspoken about other people's ideas. Thus far, we've heard that his creative input has been received positively from people on the roster. That Hangman Page story specifically was one that he's worked closely on and contributed to heavily."

With regards to the Women's division, Britt Baker who just attacked Yuka Sakazaki on AEW Dynamite as well as berating Tony Schiavone last week, it's believed that Kenny Omega made the decision to turn Baker heel.

"Kenny Omega is credited with the idea of turning Britt Baker heel internally, and the promo lines about Tony Schiavone's job were said to have come from Tony Khan."

It seems that AEW is starting to get things in order as they move forward in the weeks to come. Moreover, it'll be interesting where the Hangman Page and Britt Baker storylines lead to.