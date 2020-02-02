AEW Rumors - Backstage report on Chris Jericho's creative input in the company

He's been very outspoken (Pic source: AEW)

It's said that Chris Jericho is probably one of the best pro wrestlers in the business today. He believes himself to be the 'George Harrison' of WWE's Attitude Era. His time in AEW has been well received and his run as AEW World Champion has also been applauded by both critics and fans.

Now, Fightful Select is reporting that Jericho has been very vocal backstage and has been giving his own thoughts on creative -- both positively and negatively.

Chris Jericho had earlier revealed in an interview with Keepin' It 100 that he had a backstage meeting to correct some of the mistakes that The Lucha Bros and other AEW Tag Teams kept making. He had said:

"They started making excuses for the Lucha Bros, because I'll be honest with you, tagging in and out, they're lazy. They don't care. They walk in and out whenever they want to, do whatever they want and it's not right. It's not how you do it. And they would make excuses where they would say, 'Oh, it's Lucha Libre style."

Jericho did say that The Lucha Bros started making changes after that meeting and he said this was one of the 'bad habits' that wrestlers pick up working just indies their whole careers.

Fightful Select now reports that Chris Jericho is still continuing to be very vocal backstage, even on things that don't involve him.

"We're told that Chris Jericho is very outspoken about his thoughts backstage -- both positively and negatively -- about creative. That includes things that involve him and don't involve him."

Jericho has certainly taken his role with AEW very seriously and is imparting his knowledge to the rest of the AEW Roster. With 30 years of experience under his belt and his finger on the pulse, Le Champion has not disappointed.