Chris Jericho calls himself 'the George Harrison of WWE's Attitude Era'

Chris Jericho (Pic Source: AEW)

Chris Jericho sat down for an interview with Jim Varsallone to discuss AEW, his time with the company, as well as his former gimmicks. As the interview ventured into Y2J leading a stable for the first time in his career, Jericho talked about his time in WWE and proceeded to call himself "the George Harrison of the Attitude Era".

You can watch the segment at 10:30 in the video below:

Jericho said that like Harrison, one of the most talented musicians of his time, was unfortunate to have been in a band with John Lennon and Paul McCartney (whom he called the 'two greatest ever'), he was never going to be the top guy in the company with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin already at that position. He explained:

"What I mean by that is, George Harrison, one of the greatest song writers and musicians ever...only problem is, he's in a band with John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the two greatest ever. I was a babyface in the Attitude Era, HUGE super popular, but I was a babyface along with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. So I could never be the top guy there."

Jericho then brought the conversation back to AEW and said that his job is to help the new promotion grow. Y2J also said that AEW got on TNT because of him and that everyone is making a lot more money now simply because he joined the company.

With AEW just signing a substantial new deal with TNT, it would be logical for him to state in future interviews that the deal also happened because of him. Considering that his promos are some of the best in the business right now, he may not be far off the mark.