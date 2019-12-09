Chris Jericho had a backstage meeting to correct AEW tag team's mistakes

Speaks his mind!

Chris Jericho has never been afraid to speak his mind. It's been central to his current character on AEW Dynamite and he's probably one of the biggest talents in the company. With that credibility, Jericho has been more than willing to help out talent whenever necessary.

Jericho was a guest on the Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss AEW. Disco Inferno asked Jericho whether he has any issues with the current wrestling style, as things have changed over the years. Jericho pointed out that he has evolved with the times, even though he may not like certain things.

He did say that there were issues in the AEW Tag Team Division, which needed highlighting as he feels talent are not doing the simple things like tagging each other in. He claimed that the issue was driving him crazy and that he held a meeting about it. He said,

"They started making excuses for the Lucha Bros, because I'll be honest with you, tagging in and out, they're lazy. They don't care. They walk in and out whenever they want to, do whatever they want and it's not right. It's not how you do it. And they would make excuses where they would say, 'Oh, it's Lucha Libre style."

Jericho didn't agree with that since he worked in Mexico for two years. He called a meeting and said that if they're not following the rules, they're burying the referees. He also said that the honeymoon period is over and people are tuning in and getting confused. He also took a moment to put Fenix and Penta over and said that they were amazing and willing to learn. He further said,

"Fenix and Penta are amazing. It blew my mind every week. And once we had a couple of talks with them, guess what they started doing? They started tagging. Maybe it was a habit or maybe nobody told them. You got a whole locker room of guys who have basically just worked indies their whole careers. Not that I'm putting Lucha Bros in there."

Jericho also pointed out that people are working with the talent and they're making the necessary adjustments. He also added that Fenix and Penta took the criticism in stride and have applied those lessons in the ring.