AEW Rumors: Former UFC Champion hinting at an appearance for Double or Nothing?

AEW going Cyborg?

What's the story?

Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg responded to Cody Rhodes on Twitter, after the American Nightmare thanked the fans for helping The Nightmare Family YouTube Channel's latest videos hit close to a million views.

In case you didn't know

Cris Cyborg is considered to be one of the best female UFC Fighters to ever grace the sport of MMA. She won the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship and held the title for 517 days. She lost the title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 on December 29, 2018.

For a while, she's been hinting at a move to WWE. A few months ago, she was seen at a WWE performance centre as well. With one fight left on her contract, it's been unknown what her next move is.

With regards to UFC fighters in AEW, Cody Rhodes has said that they are very much open to the idea as long as they have a passion for pro wrestling.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned earlier, Cody Rhodes thanked fans for getting close a million views for the AEW - Double or Nothing PPV Youtube docuseries.

I can’t wait for Vegas! #CyborgNation — CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) May 13, 2019

Cris Cyborg responded by saying that she can't wait for Vegas. It's highly interesting that she would actually respond to Cody's tweet and it does make for unlimited speculation.

What's next?

Cris Cyborg in AEW has never been mentioned before. While an appearance in WWE would certainly have been logical, this seems out of the left field. It's one thing for someone to say that they're eagerly awaiting the PPV but rather, her tweet makes it sound that she will actually be there in person.

Will she appear in the Casino Battle Royale? Is this a one-off affair? Would she be part of AEW in the future? I guess we'll find out in the weeks to come.