AEW Rumors: Major Plans revealed for former WWE Superstar Jake Hager aka Jack Swagger

As many wrestling fans witnessed last week, Jake Hager aka Jack Swagger decimated the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Dustin Rhodes on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite. According to SEScoops, Wade Keller of PW Torch is reporting that AEW is planning to turn Hager into a star, rather than use him as a supporting player.

Who is Jake Hager?

Jake Hager was formally known as Jack Swagger in WWE. He is a former World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, and United States Champion. Hager spent over 9 years in WWE before departing in 2017. Since then, he has appeared in other wrestling organizations and has also pursued an MMA career.

Hager is currently signed with Bellator, where he remains undefeated. He is scheduled to take on Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 on October 25th.

In an interview with Ariel Hilwani, Hager revealed how he plans to balance both AEW and Bellator.

"Bellator has been great. They were very excited to work with AEW and have me continue fighting for them. We had a game plan going ahead of this and we're ahead of schedule in camp. We definitely maneuvered some stipulations we had in the contract. But they've been great. Right now, with where AEW is at, we're gonna be just fine before we go out there on October 25."

How will AEW use Jake Hager?

Wade Keller of PWTorch revealed that Hager is motivated and AEW has plans to turn him into a star.

He said,

"People in AEW are telling me he is super-motivated, he’s regained his confidence that he lost in WWE and there’s some powerful people in that company, influential people, who think he is going to be not a support player, a guy standing behind a star, but be a star,” Keller explained. “And if that’s what they think and he can deliver deliver on that, then that will show itself in the next couple months.”

What's next for Jake Hager?

It's unclear whether Jake Hager will show up on the October 9th episode of AEW Dynamite. With an upcoming fight in Bellator, it's doubtful he will make his in-ring debut this month. Perhaps, keeping his next appearance a secret could get more viewers to tune in.

