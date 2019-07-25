AEW Rumors: Major update on the number of AEW Live Events per year revealed?

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 53 // 25 Jul 2019, 22:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW Live Events happening?

What's the story?

According to WhatCulture, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that AEW will run house shows every Saturday in addition to weekly TV and PPVs. This will push the number of live events to 100-120.

In case you didn't know...

In the past few months, speculation had reached a fever pitch as to when AEW's weekly TV show would premiere. It was finally confirmed that AEW's weekly show will premiere on October 02, 2019, which is a Wednesday. AEW has showcased 3 Pay-Per-Views so far since its announcement earlier in the year.

The All Elite Era begins TODAY.



10.2.19#AreYouElite pic.twitter.com/6nHMTDaONQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 24, 2019

In earlier interviews, Tony Khan has stated that his goal with AEW is to create a good work-life balance for the wrestlers and insists that the bulk of their revenue will come from TV and PPVs. With regards to non-televised shows or house shows, Khan also stated he doesn't intend on doing hundreds of them as he sees little profit coming from it and believes that the well-being of the wrestlers is more important.

The heart of the matter

As stated above, Dave Meltzer has reported that AEW will be having house shows every Saturday in addition to weekly TV and PPVs. This would put the total number of live events to be between 100-120.

With regards to the availability of talent, Meltzer has also stated that the work will be shared across. The top tier talent will be expected to work about 75 matches with the rest of the roster sharing the workload. This is being done to avoid any potential burnout. Another important point that Meltzer revealed was that the number of house shows could increase down the line.

What's next?

From what Meltzer has stated, it seems that this is keeping in line what Tony Khan's vision is by putting the wrestlers first. It'll be interesting how things shape up once AEW TV gets going in the months to come. AEW All Out will be held on August 31, 2019.