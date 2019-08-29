AEW Rumors: Separate big plans for PAC at All Out existed before Jon Moxley injury

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 75 // 29 Aug 2019, 00:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PAC vs Kenny Omega

All Elite Wrestling's latest PPV All Out is coming this weekend.

Before the pay-per-view could even get underway, All Elite Wrestling took a huge blow last week. Jon Moxley revealed that due to MRSA on his elbow, he would not be able to be part of the pay-per-view. Ever since his first appearance in the company at Double or Nothing, his match against Kenny Omega was something that fans had been looking forward to.

He has since been replaced by PAC - formerly known as Neville during his time in WWE.

There have been rumors that PAC already was set to be a part of AEW: All Out even before Jon Moxley was injured. Tom Colohue talked about the fact on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions.

Plans for PAC were in place for All Out before Jon Moxley injury

In the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue talked about the fact that there were already plans for the PAC at All Out.

"I have heard that PAC was already scheduled to be at the event. Since the match was thrown out between him and Hangman Page, he has been working with AEW pretty much constantly. He has been communicating, letting them know the situation, letting them know when he would be available to come in and do whatever needed to be done. He wants to be in this company. He is excited to get started. My belief is he would be involved in the Page vs Jericho match, to set us up with Page vs PAC again."

As it stands at the moment, PAC is set to face Kenny Omega in what should be one of the more exciting matches on the card.

ALSO READ: WHICH AEW ALL OUT MATCH IS SET TO HAVE 'BLOOD AND GUTS'?

While it would appear that Omega would be considered the favorite for the match, it is also PAC's debut in the company. It will be interesting to see how this match plays out.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!