AEW Rumors: Update on NJPW Wrestler possibly challenging Chris Jericho for World Title

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Will it happen?

It was recently announced that Chris Jericho will be taking on NJPW Wrestler Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 14. Jericho said that he was willing to give Tanahashi a shot at the AEW Championship if he beats him at the 2020 NJPW PPV.

But Cage Side Seats are reporting that there is zero belief that anything like that will happen. During the build up to this match, Jericho stated in an interview that he was more than willing to give Tanahashi a shot at his title. He said,

"What you don't know is I speak and read perfect Japanese and I read what you said about the Tokyo Dome. You said if you can beat me that you would enter the forbidden portal and request a title shot for the AEW Championship.

"I thought it's a great idea. So, 'Le Champion' asked the Chairman of the Board, the owner of AEW, Tony Khan, if it was okay to grant your request, and he said 'yes.' So, if you can beat me in the Tokyo Dome, I will give you a championship match for the AEW Title."

At the moment, the possibility of this happening is slim to none. The relationship between NJPW and AEW is not a working one. Stars like Jericho and Jon Moxley are able to compete in NJPW as it was written in their contracts.

It was also said that Kenny Omega wanted a working relationship between the two companies as it would have allowed more crossover matches. But so far, that hasn't happened.

It's unclear where this all goes from here. In professional wrestling, things are constantly in motion and a year from now, things might be very different. Right now, AEW are partners with AAA where Omega is the current AAA Mega Champion.