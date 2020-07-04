AEW's Taz responds to claim that WWE saved his career

Taz took a big shot at the WWE during his Fyter Fest promo.

The former WWE announcer is currently the manager of Brian Cage in AEW.

Taz and Vince McMahon.

Taz stirred up quite a controversy recently when he seemingly took a shot at the WWE during night one of Fyter Fest.

Taz made the following statement during his promo at Fyter Fest, which was an apparent reference to WWE's COVID-19 situation.

"If you decide to get your a** here to work next week, you would get tested again here in AEW, because Jon, as you know, we don't run a sloppy shop."

It was reported by Dave Meltzer that people in the WWE were not happy with AEW regarding the comment and as always, Twitterati was all over the story.

A fan stated on Twitter that Taz's jab towards the WWE was unnecessary as WWE probably saved the former ECW veteran's career. Taz was picked up by WWE after leaving ECW, and he went on to flourish as an announcer in Vince McMahon's company.

The fan noted the following:

"I agree to a point. #TAZ might be correct but IMO it's an unecessary jab to a company that saved his career after wrestling & prepared him in a career of announcing. If Taz never had the opportunity to announce he may never of had his podcast & other gigs over the years."

Taz doesn't feel WWE saved his career

Taz was quick to respond to the fan, and he shot down the idea that WWE saved his career. Taz explained that it was a two-way street as WWE needed a new voice in the announcer's team and the company decided to cash in on him.

"Saved my career??? Lmao, NO! They gave me opportunity (which I appreciated & accepted) but you NEED to understand...that's a 2 way street. I was supplying them with a need & providing my services. They did that to capiltize on $ invest in me & they NEEDED a new fresh voice,"

Taz is currently the manager of Brian Cage in AEW. As aptly highlighted by Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta in his Best and Worst column for Fyter Fest, Taz delivered a masterclass in cutting promos at Fyter Fest.

Taz hyped up the AEW World title match between his client and Jon Moxley, which has now been rescheduled for Fight for the Fallen on July 15th.