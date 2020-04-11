AEW's Young Bucks react to The Revival's release from WWE

The Revival was finally released from their WWE contracts earlier today.

Earlier today, WWE officially confirmed the release of former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions, The Revival, as the company finally parted ways with the duo of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson and wished them the best in their future endeavors.

The Revival's release sure did take the entire wrestling world by storm and also garnered a lot of responses from superstars across the Pro Wrestling industry. AEW Executive Vice-President, Matt Jackson has now joined the party and in his recent tweet, had an interesting response to The Revival's release from WWE.

During their days in the Bullet Club, The Young Bucks along with other members of The Elite initiated the "FTR" movement and established quite the rivalry against the pairing of Dash and Dawson via social media back-and-forths.

In response to The Revival's departure from WWE, The Young Bucks, or rather Matt Jackson, has finally reacted to the news, as he took to Twitter and posted the following GIF. While Jackson specifically didn't namedrop The Revival, not Dash nor Dawson, it is pretty clear that the tweet is aimed at the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

As it turned out, The Young Bucks weren't the only tag team from All Elite Wrestling to react to the news of The Revival's departure. Inner Circle's Santana, who is one half of the Pride & Powerful along with Ortiz, took to Twitter and had an interesting response to the WWE departure of The Revival.

What's next for The Revival?

While we still don't know what plans The Revival has in store for themselves next but one thing we do know is the fact that Dash and Dawson do not have a 90-day non-compete clause after their release.

Therefore, we could expect Dash and Dawson to finally show up and compete for a wrestling promotion within the next few weeks. The likeliest of options for The Revival at this stage would obviously be to sign for All Elite Wrestling and join former WWE superstars Matt Hardy, Lance Archer, and Brodie Lee, who recently made their debuts for the promotion.

In the past, both The Young Bucks and The Revival have teased the possibility of a dream match against each other and if the rumors are to come true, then we could witness the two tag teams square-off against each other once AEW picks up business, as usual.