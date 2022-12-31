AEW star to jump ship, underutilized tag team - 5 stars who could join WWE's Legado Del Fantasma in 2023

Legado Del Fantasma is one of the top factions on WWE SmackDown. The stable consists of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega. While they weren't on the blue brand's most recent outing, they've still managed to make headlines.

In a video exclusive to WWE's social media and YouTube platforms following the Friday Night show, a cameraman met up with the stable. While they initially showed no interest in chatting, Santos ultimately changed his mind. He revealed that 2023 would be a big year for the faction.

You can check out the stable's major statement in the video below.

The most notable portion of Santos Escobar's comments is his use of the word "expand," as it seemingly indicates the stable may not remain limited to just four members.

Many believe that Legado Del Fantasma will now be growing in numbers come 2023, which could be extremely worrying for the rest of the WWE roster.

If the faction does add to their ranks in the new year, there are a handful of stars who may fit in well with the group. This includes a former member, an underrated tag team, and even a star not in the company.

Below are five stars who could possibly join WWE's Legado Del Fantasma in 2023.

#5. Elektra Lopez was part of the family while in NXT

Elektra Lopez with Legado del Fantasma

The most obvious addition to Legado Del Fantasma is somebody who has already been a part of the group in the past. This, of course, is Elektra Lopez. The talented star joined the stable on August 24, 2021, episode of NXT and helped Legado fight off Hit Row.

Unfortunately, things went south for Elektra this year. When Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro joined the main roster, Lopez was left back on NXT, and Zelina Vega filled her role.

While Lopez was left to fend for herself on NXT, she could potentially return to the group in 2023. The powerful woman could help the stable, but it may also benefit the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles division too. If Elektra and Zelina can co-exist, the two could potentially be a dangerous duo and even future champions.

#4. Dragon Lee just signed with WWE

Dragon Lee is coming to WWE! Lee himself revealed the news recently after winning the AAA Tag Team Title from AEW's FTR. The talented Lucha star is set to debut on the NXT brand in the near future.

While he's starting on NXT, his signing received a lot of hype. Both ESPN and Sports Illustrated covered his signing, as did a plethora of other entertainment and pro wrestling news outlets. Several superstars and even Triple H himself reacted to the announcement on social media.

Given the hype surrounding his signing, he may not spend much time on NXT. If he's brought to the main roster, his English-speaking skills could work against him. Legado Del Fantasma could be the perfect way to cover up his weaknesses thanks to the great promos Zelina and Santos can offer all while Lee can excel in the ring.

#3. Humberto Carrillo & #2. Angel Garza, Los Lotharios deserve a push

Los Lotharios

Los Lotharios are a duo consisting of former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza and the talented Humberto Carrillo. The two are cousins with an impressive wrestling heritage that includes the late-great Hector Garza.

The Lethal Lovers are arguably the most underutilized and underrated tag team in wrestling today. Both Humberto and Angel are incredible athletes, but they also have a ton of charisma. Their potential has been wasted in recent years.

That could change in 2023, especially if the duo joins up with Legado Del Fantasma. While an argument could be made that it'd be best for Hispanic groups to do their own thing as opposed to being lumped together, they deserve an opportunity, and many fans would be thrilled to see them join the Escobar-led stable.

#1. Andrade could jump from AEW to WWE

Andrade El Idolo was once known as Andrade "Cien" Almas. While his time spent in AEW has been underwhelming, he is a former NXT and United States Champion in WWE.

For much of his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Andrade was paired up with Zelina Vega. His greatest success came while she was by his side. Their unmatched chemistry made them must-see television stars. Could fans see that dynamic return?

Andrade has teased displeasure and discontent in AEW on several occasions in 2022. Many fans are under the belief that he wants out of his contract to return to WWE. Given that his greatest success came under Triple H's watchful eye, it would be a logical move for Andrade to make.

If El Idolo does leave AEW to return to World Wrestling Entertainment, he could once again work alongside Zelina Vega. This time, however, he'd also have the backing of an extraordinary tag team and their fearless leader Santos Escobar.

