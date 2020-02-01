AEW star reacts to Scott Dawson's jibe on critics of tag team wrestling

The Revival

The Revival's Scott Dawson recently posted a tweet via his official Twitter handle, taking a shot at the ones who believe that tag team wrestling doesn't draw money. The tweet bagged the attention of All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela. He responded to Dawson's tweet and stated that tag team wrestling draws money in AEW.

In @AEWrestling it does... — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 31, 2020

The Revival has been pretty vocal about their positioning on the main roster for a long time now. After a three-year stint in NXT, the duo was promoted to the main roster, where they defeated The New Day in their debut match. Unfortunately for Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, they didn't do much, following this impressive start. It all changed when The Revival finally won their first tag team title belts last year, when they defeated Robert Roode and Chad Gable. The tandem has won the Tag Team titles on three different occasions, and are currently signed to the SmackDown Live brand.

It was recently reported that The Revival has requested their WWE release again. They had requested the same last year, but to no avail. At the moment, there's no word as to what response the duo got this time. Check back for more updates on this story as it develops further.