AEW star takes a shot at Dominik Mysterio? What you might have missed! 

Dominik Mysterio has gotten under the skin of many with his heel run and alliance with The Judgment Day. The young Mysterio's character and presentation have seen a major progression within the past year.

The 26-year-old referenced Eddie Guerrero throughout his feud with Rey Mysterio in a bid to annoy him. Additionally, he uses the frog splash in his matches. The Judgment Day member even took to donning a mullet, just like the Latino Heat for most of his career. The hairstyle, which was predominant in the 80s, is a rare sighting in today's world.

On All Elite Wrestling, MJF and Adam Cole are currently slated to contend against FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) for the tag team titles. Cash Wheeler is also known to have a mullet as part of his persona. On the latest edition of Dynamite, the AEW Champion called out FTR while mocking Wheeler's look.

"And Cash rockin' a mullet in 2023 is very brave, talking business in the front and party in the back" (00:54 - 1:00)

Fans were quick to notice the subtle jibe at Dominik Mysterio too. It is not uncommon for AEW and WWE stars to send an indirect yet clear message. Max Caster is known for including infamous WWE references in his raps.

Rey Mysterio is not done with Dominik Mysterio

The Mysterios became the first-ever father-son duo to win the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2021. However, things took a turn when the young Mysterio betrayed Edge and the Hall of Famer at Clash at the Castle to associate himself with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

Last week, Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship, making it his first singles title win in WWE. On RAW, he defended the championship against Sami Zayn. Most recently, Rey Mysterio cited his pride for his son's progression in the ring so far but added that he would be swift in taking the title away from him if they ever crossed paths in the ring again.

At NXT Great American Bash, Wes Lee was set to defend the title against Mustafa Ali. However, with the major change, it is slated to be a triple threat with Dominik Mysterio's addition. The Judgment Day have been making quite a few appearances on NXT, given that Carmelo Hayes challenged Finn Balor to a match a few weeks ago.

