AEW vs. WWE: Would Brian Cage be better off in Vince McMahon's promotion?

When Brian Cage signed with AEW in early 2020, expectations were high.

The former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion has long been viewed as a diamond in the rough during his early years. After successful stints in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Lucha Underground, he matured during his time with IMPACT and was the hottest free agent on the market at the time.

It's hard not to see the enormous potential in Brian Cage. A physical freak of nature, he works out twice a day and is a nutrition nut. He barely has any body fat and — as a California kid — looks like he fits the natural role of a Hollywood star.

With a combination of power and explosiveness, Cage is an innovator of several high-impact maneuvers. So much so that his nickname is 'Mr. GMSI' with the GMSI standing for "Get My S**t In." He takes great pride in showing off his extensive and exciting repertoire.

Unfortunately, Brian Cage has recently been put on the backburner in AEW

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT



Darby Allin was murdered in the process. A very entertaining match all things considered. A shame the final, brutal spot took a while to set-up but Cage looked great so mission accomplished! Brian Cage is your winner! He's earned a future AEW title shot on his debut.Darby Allin was murdered in the process. A very entertaining match all things considered. A shame the final, brutal spot took a while to set-up but Cage looked great so mission accomplished! #AEWDoN Brian Cage is your winner! He's earned a future AEW title shot on his debut.Darby Allin was murdered in the process. A very entertaining match all things considered. A shame the final, brutal spot took a while to set-up but Cage looked great so mission accomplished! #AEWDoN https://t.co/qzbn36SYWx

The Machine has been slowly but surely pushed down the AEW food chain. The signings of former WWE Superstars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Malakai Black haven't helped his situation either, as they will all certainly get their world title shots in as well. It will be slim pickings when it comes to opportunities for the ultimate prize.

It's like when you mention the AEW World Championship now, the name 'Brian Cage' barely enters your psyche. And it shouldn't be that way.

Where would Brian Cage be right now if he had signed with WWE instead of AEW?

Tom Johnson @BeElite1937 @LordFrenchFries I think Brian Cage would fare better in the WWE main roster than he does in AEW @LordFrenchFries I think Brian Cage would fare better in the WWE main roster than he does in AEW

For months now, there has been a buzz on social media that Brian Cage should join WWE as soon as his AEW contract expires. They feel like he's a better fit for Vince McMahon's promotion.

In many ways, that assessment may be true. Larger-than-life muscle men like Brian Cage have always been prized by Vince McMahon and the old guard of WWE, like Bruce Prichard and Kevin Dunn.

While there have been those that criticize Cage for not being a great promo guy, the solution to that is simple: Hire his lovely wife, Melissa Santos, to be his manager. As a former announcer, she's a professional talker, and the combination of the two could eventually be the type of WWE power couple that Karrion Kross and Scarlett were supposed to be.

Cage would fit in well with fellow skilled strongmen like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. If given the proper build, the prospect of an eventual showdown with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would have fans foaming at the mouth.

There's no doubt that Brian Cage is one of the most talented big men in wrestling today and deserves a prominent run somewhere.

But where would that place be? Is it more of a waiting game for Cage as part of the AEW roster, and that his ship will eventually come in there? Or is he so much of a cardboard cutout of a WWE Superstar that he should be switching jerseys and playing for Vince McMahon's team?

This story will not play out over weeks or months. It will be told over the course of years. So, for now, all we can do is speculate and wait to see if Brian Cage ever grabs the top prize in either AEW or WWE someday.

Would Brian Cage be better off if he had gone to WWE instead of AEW? Or will he eventually find his way as part of All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

