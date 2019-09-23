AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho donates large sum to cover former Champion's medical costs

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 261 // 23 Sep 2019, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jericho in WWE

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho has donated large sums in the past to take care of the medical expenses of several former Superstars. Jericho has now donated $1500 towards a knee replacement procedure for former WWE wrestler, Brian Knobbs.

Nasty Boys' WWE stint in the early 90s

Longtime fans of the business might remember The Nasty Boys. The tag team was a popular mid-card attraction in WWE in the early 90s. Consisting of Knobbs and Jerry Sags, the team defeated The Hart Foundation at WrestleMania 7 to win the Tag Team titles. After a three-year stint, the duo were fired from the company in April 1993.

Jericho doesn't need an introduction if you've been keeping up with Pro Wrestling for the past two decades. The former WCW Cruiserweight has carved out a legendary career for himself. He is currently the World Champion in AEW and is one of the most recognizable names in all of Sports Entertainment. In addition to being a legit in-ring legend, Jericho is also one of the nicest human beings this business has ever seen. In the past, he has donated large amounts of money to various campaigns. Some of the wrestlers who have received Jericho's aid include Rico Constantino and Jerry Lynn. Jericho has also donated $2,500 to a fundraiser for the victims of the Alberta forest fires, a campaign that was set up by WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Tyler Breeze.

Also read: SmackDown Live Superstar has amusing challenge for The Undertaker

Jericho saves the day... AGAIN!

Knobbs had recently suffered from a debilitating infection that required him to get a total knee replacement. A GoFundMe was set up for the same with the target of $10,000. Thankfully, the goal has been met, owing to donations from Jericho and Knobbs' fans. Jericho gets a lot of heat from fans on social media, simply for playing a fictional character on a wrestling show. Hopefully, his critics understand that he's nowhere close to the arrogant and obnoxious heel that he plays on TV.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!