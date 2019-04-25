AEW/WWE News: The Young Bucks make history in Mexico, CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler react

Is this leading up to something big for AEW?

Another interesting exchange between Punk and The Bucks

What's the story?

Prior to All Elite Wrestling's first major show Double or Nothing, AEW stars The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers achieved a huge accomplishment following their explosive tag team match for AAA earlier in the year.

In case you didn't know...

After enjoying one of the best runs' with both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, former IWGP and ROH Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks officially announced their departure from both promotions following the culmination of Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Following their departures from NJPW and ROH, The Young Bucks along with their fellow Elite stablemates inaugurated their brand new wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, partnering up billionaire Tony Khan.

On March 16, 2019, The Bucks made their debut for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide at the Rey de Reyes event, as they challenged and defeated their fellow AEW colleagues Pentagon Jr. and Fenix in order to win the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from Lucha Central, this past Friday's televised AAA show on Azteca TV reportedly drew a 3.2 rating with a total number of 5.4 million viewers, giving AAA their biggest TV audience of all time on Azteca and breaking their previous record by the margin of one million viewers.

As aforementioned, the show's main event featured Matt and Nick Jackson winning their first titles in Mexico, as they captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships by defeating the duo of Fenix and Pentagon Jr. and this match is reportedly also The Young Bucks' most viewed match of all time as well.

Former WWE World Champions, CM Punk, and Dolph Ziggler also responded to The Bucks making history with the following respective tweets:

What's next?

The Young Bucks will defend their AAA World Tag Team Championships against The Lucha Bros in a rematch at Double or Nothing which takes place on the 25th of May at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas.