×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW/WWE News: The Young Bucks make history in Mexico, CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler react

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.59K   //    25 Apr 2019, 16:34 IST

Is this leading up to something big for AEW?


Another interesting exchange between Punk and The Bucks
Another interesting exchange between Punk and The Bucks

What's the story?

Prior to All Elite Wrestling's first major show Double or Nothing, AEW stars The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers achieved a huge accomplishment following their explosive tag team match for AAA earlier in the year.

In case you didn't know...

After enjoying one of the best runs' with both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, former IWGP and ROH Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks officially announced their departure from both promotions following the culmination of Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Following their departures from NJPW and ROH, The Young Bucks along with their fellow Elite stablemates inaugurated their brand new wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, partnering up billionaire Tony Khan.

On March 16, 2019, The Bucks made their debut for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide at the Rey de Reyes event, as they challenged and defeated their fellow AEW colleagues Pentagon Jr. and Fenix in order to win the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from Lucha Central, this past Friday's televised AAA show on Azteca TV reportedly drew a 3.2 rating with a total number of 5.4 million viewers, giving AAA their biggest TV audience of all time on Azteca and breaking their previous record by the margin of one million viewers.

As aforementioned, the show's main event featured Matt and Nick Jackson winning their first titles in Mexico, as they captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships by defeating the duo of Fenix and Pentagon Jr. and this match is reportedly also The Young Bucks' most viewed match of all time as well.

Former WWE World Champions, CM Punk, and Dolph Ziggler also responded to The Bucks making history with the following respective tweets:


What's next?

The Young Bucks will defend their AAA World Tag Team Championships against The Lucha Bros in a rematch at Double or Nothing which takes place on the 25th of May at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas.



Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Young Bucks CM Punk Dolph Ziggler
Advertisement
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumours: AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had CM Punk as his first pick signing
RELATED STORY
5 opponents for CM Punk if he goes to AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: CM Punk sends a heart touching message to members of The Elite
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: The Young Bucks should have taken WWE’s offer
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE should be worried about AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumors: WWE reportedly offered a very lucrative deal to The Young Bucks 
RELATED STORY
4 wrestlers All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could sign in 2019
RELATED STORY
All Elite Wrestling Needs To Happen To Make WWE Great Again 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Details on WWE contract offer rejected by the Young Bucks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us