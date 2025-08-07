After Brock Lesnar, it’s time for Triple H to sign controversial 38-year-old legend

Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after nearly two years, for better or worse, has taken the wrestling world by storm. Usually, when a major name comes back after an extended period of time, it is met with a unanimously positive response. However, with the controversies that have surrounded The Beast Incarnate over the past few years, the reception to his return has been mixed. Fans are divided, and while some are excited to see the 48-year-old back, some are questioning the decision.

That said, after Brock Lesnar, there is another controversial figure that Triple H can bring to WWE, and that is none other than UFC legend Jon Jones. The 38-year-old is no stranger to controversy himself. Whether it's his infamous rivalry with Daniel Cormier in the UFC or several legal troubles, including a hit-and-run case in 2015, a domestic violence arrest in 2021, and other incidents over the years, Jones has found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons on multiple occasions.

Jon Jones is one of the most iconic MMA fighters of all time with a record of 28-1-0 (1 NC). He was inducted into the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame for his bout against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165.

With both UFC and WWE falling under the TKO umbrella, bringing Jon Jones over to the Stamford-based promotion may be a possibility. The 38-year-old is a fan of the sport and has previously expressed interest in joining the global juggernaut, claiming that a move was "inevitable." Since he is at the tail-end of his MMA career, switching to pro wrestling might end up fruitful for Jones.

Moreover, his persona is a perfect fit for the world of pro wrestling. Jon Jones is widely considered a polarizing figure in MMA, something he can use to his advantage if he were to branch out to WWE. With Brock Lesnar back in the Stamford-based promotion, the Triple H-led creative team could have the opportunity to book Jones vs. Lesnar, a fight that never materialized in the UFC.

That said, this is just speculation, and there are no official reports of Jon Jones signing with WWE.

Paul Heyman reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Brock Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman, has reacted to The Beast Incarnate's return to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2025. While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman responded to the criticism surrounding Lesnar's return.

Heyman claimed he did not pay attention to the criticism and was only concerned with the crowd reaction at MetLife Stadium, as they are the company's paying audience.

"Everything in life is met with criticism. I don't pay attention to that. He's here. That is the reality of the fact. He's here, and if you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot to that audience. That audience was jacked to see Brock Lesnar come out and to see him F5 John Cena. Nobody left MetLife Stadium saying, 'Oh God, they brought back Brock?'. People were just going nuts. That is our paying audience, and they are happy to see him," said Heyman.

It will be interesting to see the aftermath of Brock Lesnar's return to WWE in the coming weeks.

