Paul Heyman breaks silence on Brock Lesnar controversy

Paul Heyman shared a surprising reaction to Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam. Lesnar returned after John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event at the PLE this past Sunday night.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman shared that he didn't pay attention to the criticism of The Beast Incarnate's return. He stated that the crowd in MetLife Stadium popped for Lesnar's return at SummerSlam, and that is what he was focused on.

"Everything in life is met with criticism. I don't pay attention to that. He's here. That is the reality of the fact. He's here, and if you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot to that audience. That audience was jacked to see Brock Lesnar come out and to see him F5 John Cena. Nobody left MetLife Stadium saying, 'Oh God, they brought back Brock?'. People were just going nuts. That is our paying audience, and they are happy to see him," said Heyman.

Paul Heyman also claimed that critics of the return needed to get over it because Lesnar was not going to be canceled.

"If there are critics of it, get over it. He's here, and he is going to be here. And you ain't going to be able to cancel him, and I'm happy to have him back because the audience is happy to have him back," he added.

You can check out Heyman's comments in the video below:

Heyman is currently aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW.

Bill Apter wasn't a fan of Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared that he thought Brock Lesnar's return was not needed at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Review, Apter questioned WWE's decision to bring Lesnar back following the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. He suggested that the event already had a perfect ending, and The Beast didn't need to show up following the main event.

"Brock Lesnar coming out, you know, you're talking about anti-climactic. I would have rather had seen him come out tommorow night at Monday Night RAW, when John Cena might be thanking the fans. I just, it was not, I wanted that sweet, perfect ending with Cena and Cody. A classy ending, and when I heard they, I saw the Lesnar thing, I was like, 'Why? They had a perfect ending, why?" Apter said.

WWE @WWE BROCK. LESNAR. IS. BACK. HERE COMES THE PAIN! 👊

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between John Cena and Brock Lesnar moving forward.

