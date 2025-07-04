After John Cena, another WWE legend to win one final world title before retiring in 2026? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is one of the most decorated and successful stars in WWE, and that stands true to this day. Despite being on his Retirement Tour, The Cenation Leader won his 17th world title in the company this year, a feat very few can accomplish. After Cena, another WWE legend might be looking to win one final world title before retiring in 2026.

AJ Styles will potentially wrap up his legendary in-ring career by next year. The speculation started after Fightful Select recently reported that The Phenomenal One signed a one-year extension with WWE. This is expected to be his final run in the company, as Styles has mentioned in various past interviews that his time as an in-ring competitor is coming to an end.

Even though it might be his final run, the chances of AJ Styles winning another world title in the company are fairly low. WWE's current roster has a long line-up of superstars who have been waiting to claim the world championship. While breakout stars like Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio are making their way, veterans like Sami Zayn and LA Knight have long been in pursuit of the big gold.

With a long list of superstars waiting, the company might not give AJ Styles another world title run. Besides, he's one of the most decorated stars, and The Phenomenal One doesn't necessarily need a world title to break records like John Cena. However, there are chances that he could win a mid-card title before hanging up his boots.

It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up for Styles in the coming months. Whether it is his last run with the company or the veteran will continue after next year remains to be seen.

AJ Styles to capture the Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam?

AJ Styles is currently involved in a feud with Dominik Mysterio on RAW. The two were scheduled to face off at Night of Champions, but the match was canceled because Dirty Dom was not medically cleared. Rumors are that the two will finally go against each other at SummerSlam.

There's a good chance that Styles could beat Mysterio and win the Intercontinental Championship. It's been a long time since the 48-year-old has held a title, and a championship run is long overdue. Therefore, WWE might give The Phenomenal One his big moment at the August PLE.

Furthermore, the company is set to host the largest edition of SummerSlam this year at MetLife Stadium. AJ Styles overcoming the odds and winning the Intercontinental Championship could be the biggest highlight of the night. It might generate a powerful buzz, perfect for an event like The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, this is completely speculation, and only time will tell what happens. With The Judgment Day once again standing tall, it would be a tough task for Styles to dethrone Dominik Mysterio.

