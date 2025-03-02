After John Cena turned heel, Roman Reigns may not return to WWE alone

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber concluded with a bang, as John Cena turned heel and sold his ‘soul’ to The Rock. After Cena won the Men’s Chamber match, Cody Rhodes rejected The Final Boss’ offer. Hence, Rocky seemingly instructed Cena to assault Rhodes.

With Cena turning heel for the first time in over two decades and joining forces with The Rock, Cody Rhodes is in massive trouble. The American Nightmare is outnumbered in his feud against the Hollywood stars. Therefore, he would need some reinforcement.

Roman Reigns could help Cody Rhodes

The Original Tribal Chief hasn’t been seen on television since his loss at the 2025 Royal Rumble. WWE officially announced that Roman Reigns would appear on the March 21 and 28 episodes of SmackDown.

Many expect Reigns to return and kick off his rumored feud against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. However, Triple H could once again pull a massive shocker by booking the OTC to join forces with Cody Rhodes again to counter Rocky and John Cena. At last year’s Bad Blood Premium Live Event, Reigns and Rhodes defeated The Bloodline.

The OTC might not return to WWE alone

Upon his arrival, The Original Tribal Chief could introduce the newest member of his Bloodline in the form of Lance Anoa'i. Many might not remember, but the 32-year-old made his first appearance in the Stamford-based promotion in 2019.

Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon destroyed Lance Anoa'i before Reigns saved him. Lance reportedly signed a contract with the WWE last year, and since then, he has been rumored to join The Bloodline. This might be the perfect moment for Lance to join Reigns and help Rhodes.

Why would Roman Reigns go against The Rock?

Many fans might wonder why Reigns would betray the Final Boss, who has acknowledged him as his Tribal Chief and put the Ula Fala around his neck.

Rocky has arguably been a manipulator. He befriended Cody Rhodes on RAW’s debut on Netflix and baited him to eventually destroy him for disrespecting him. That said, after taking care of The American Nightmare, he could come after Reigns.

During WWE Bad Blood last year, The Final Boss seemingly warned both Cody and Reigns. Hence, there could be some heat between them. WWE could use this angle to set up a dream match between the cousins in the future.

