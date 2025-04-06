After Kevin Owens, WWE may have subtly confirmed another SmackDown star will not be a part of WrestleMania 41

Unfortunately for Kevin Owens, he will not compete at WWE WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton. The Prizefighter announced on SmackDown this week that he will have to undergo neck surgery, which will keep him away from the ring for some time. Meanwhile, apart from Owens, there is one more superstar who might not be there at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Alexa Bliss hasn't made any appearance since losing the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. After making a stunning return at the Royal Rumble this year, Little Miss Bliss was expected to engage in a major storyline with a top superstar, but her absence from subsequent shows has been surprising.

Bliss's absence from WrestleMania 41 might have been subtly confirmed on SmackDown this week. WWE announced a gauntlet match for the number one contender for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The contest has superstars from both main roster brands like Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, B-Fab & Michin, Alba Fyre & Piper Niven, and Natalya & Maxxine Dupri.

Ad

Trending

With Alexa Bliss as part of SmackDown, her missing from this possible title match to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez is worth noting. Alexa Bliss was expected to feud with Liv Morgan following their two key encounters at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber, but that never seemed to come to fruition.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Alexa Bliss' rumored feud with Liv Morgan has seemingly been scrapped

WWE has supposedly scrapped the rumored feud between Alexa with Liv Morgan. Lil Miss Bliss was eliminated from the Royal Rumble and then at the Elimination Chamber by Morgan. This raised speculations of a possible long-term feud heading to WrestleMania 41. However, the Five Feet of Fury was nowhere to be seen after the Elimination Chamber. And The Judgment Day staying on RAW even after rumors of their move to SmackDown for a feud with The Wyatt Sicks also didn't happen.

Ad

Nikki Cross reunion not happening anytime soon. Won’t be part of Gauntlet Match next week on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss's rumored reunion with Wyatt Sicks member Nikki Cross also does not appear to be happening anytime soon. Since the 33-year-old has returned, she has raised speculations about a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks, with the caption on the back of her jacket. It was believed that she would be involved in the storyline with Bray Wyatt inspired faction.

Ad

Ad

It became even more evident when Lil Miss Bliss was moved to SmackDown. However, once again, her absence after the Elimination Chamber put to rest all the speculations of her reunion with Nikki Cross before WrestleMania 41.

Waiting for the creative team's response

Alexa Bliss was rumored to have signed a five-year contract with the company, but according to reports, the WWE creative team hasn't chalked out any plans for her yet. There are rumors that Alexa has some disagreements with the company, and this is the reason no creative plans have been put in place for her.

Ad

Be that as it may, Alexa Bliss is one of the biggest female superstars of this generation, and Triple H won't let go of the opportunity of getting Alexa to compete in some historic matches while he's in charge of the ship. Maybe, the former WWE Women's Champion will make a return at WrestleMania 41 along with The Wyatt Sicks? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More