After Seth Rollins, another top WWE star to be stripped of their title due to injury? Chances explored

Seth Rollins was stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship this past week on Monday Night RAW by General Manager Adam Pearce. After the events of Friday Night SmackDown, could another champion be forced to vacate their title?On the latest edition of the blue-branded show, Tiffany Stratton was attacked by Jade Cargill. The Buff Barbie was already fatigued after her match with Kiana James and the post-match assault by Giulia. Although Cargill initially helped the Women's Champion, she then attacked Stratton, turning heel in the process. Stratton is expected to defend her title against Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.According to an official statement from WWE, Stratton is set to have her knee evaluated following the brutal assault. If she is found to be injured, then she may be forced to vacate the WWE Women's Championship ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.However, there is a good chance that the statement from WWE is a part of the storyline, and that Stratton is not actually injured.Michael Cole confirmed Tiffany Stratton's injury on SmackDownCargill threw Tiffany Stratton over the announce table and pushed her into the steel steps during the post-match beatdown. She then stomped down on the Buff Barbie's knee, which was propped up on the steel steps.The champion was left in agony and was screaming out of pain as doctors tended to her. Later, Michael Cole confirmed that Stratton was injured and that she would be evaluated by the medical team ahead of her match with Jade Cargill on November 1.Interestingly, the statement from WWE mentions that Stratton is determined to fight through the pain and make it to Saturday Night's Main Event. As a result, we might see The Buff Barbie compete despite being hurt. Since she doesn't seem to be 100% heading into the event, Jade Cargill might beat her for the title if the match does go through.