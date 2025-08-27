  • home icon
AJ Lee to come out of retirement to face female WWE star after she attacked CM Punk? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Aug 27, 2025 04:21 GMT
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion [Image credits: WWE.com]

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, fans have been waiting for an update on a comeback by his wife, AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion last wrestled in the squared circle on RAW on March 30, 2015, where she won in a tag team match.

However, after what happened in a recent house show, there has been some speculation that Lee could make her WWE comeback to face Roxanne Perez. Recently, during a WWE Live Event in Manchester, The Best in the World teamed up with Sami Zayn and PENTA to lock horns against The Judgment Day.

During the match, Roxanne made her presence felt when she attacked The Second City Saint and took him out with a Pop Rox. This attack from Perez has generated a major buzz on the internet. A fan claimed that AJ Lee could be laughing after watching this video clip.

Meanwhile, this angle could potentially open the doors for the veteran female star's comeback if she returns to feud with The Judgment Day member for attacking her husband. A feud between Roxanne and AJ Lee is also a dream feud for many, especially after the recent success of the 23-year-old star.

However, it's crucial to note that the chances of this scenario seem highly unlikely since Lee has been consistent in keeping away from the ring so far. There was similar anticipation surrounding a comeback at Royal Rumble 2025, too, but the former Divas Champion never returned.

This shows that AJ Lee's return is not simply a matter of time, and only the star herself can tell if she will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE champion wants AJ Lee to make her comeback

AJ Lee is one of the most fan-favorite female stars for the WWE Universe. Her contribution to wrestling remains a major cornerstone of the women's division.

In March 2025, former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green shared her opinion on AJ Lee and pushed for the veteran to make her comeback.

Green stated that the former Divas Champion laid the groundwork for the women's division and made everything worth it. She added that this was why her comeback will surely be a magical thing, whenever it does take place.

"I mean, AJ is another one that [sic]... She really laid some incredible groundwork for women in wrestling, and women to have storylines that mattered. So, having her back would also be incredible," Green said [H/T - Metro]

An AJ Lee comeback surely holds the potential to change the landscape of the women's division. Her return will not only inject fresh storylines for the Triple H-led creative regime but also open the door for multiple dream matches in WWE.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

