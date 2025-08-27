AJ Lee to come out of retirement to face female WWE star after she attacked CM Punk? Possibility explored

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, fans have been waiting for an update on a comeback by his wife, AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion last wrestled in the squared circle on RAW on March 30, 2015, where she won in a tag team match.However, after what happened in a recent house show, there has been some speculation that Lee could make her WWE comeback to face Roxanne Perez. Recently, during a WWE Live Event in Manchester, The Best in the World teamed up with Sami Zayn and PENTA to lock horns against The Judgment Day.During the match, Roxanne made her presence felt when she attacked The Second City Saint and took him out with a Pop Rox. This attack from Perez has generated a major buzz on the internet. A fan claimed that AJ Lee could be laughing after watching this video clip.Meanwhile, this angle could potentially open the doors for the veteran female star's comeback if she returns to feud with The Judgment Day member for attacking her husband. A feud between Roxanne and AJ Lee is also a dream feud for many, especially after the recent success of the 23-year-old star.However, it's crucial to note that the chances of this scenario seem highly unlikely since Lee has been consistent in keeping away from the ring so far. There was similar anticipation surrounding a comeback at Royal Rumble 2025, too, but the former Divas Champion never returned.This shows that AJ Lee's return is not simply a matter of time, and only the star herself can tell if she will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.Former WWE champion wants AJ Lee to make her comebackAJ Lee is one of the most fan-favorite female stars for the WWE Universe. Her contribution to wrestling remains a major cornerstone of the women's division.In March 2025, former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green shared her opinion on AJ Lee and pushed for the veteran to make her comeback.Green stated that the former Divas Champion laid the groundwork for the women's division and made everything worth it. She added that this was why her comeback will surely be a magical thing, whenever it does take place.&quot;I mean, AJ is another one that [sic]... She really laid some incredible groundwork for women in wrestling, and women to have storylines that mattered. So, having her back would also be incredible,&quot; Green said [H/T - Metro]Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_LINKRoxanne Perez teasing AJ Lee after hitting CM punk with a Pop Rox at a live event in Manchester. 😭 https://t.co/ipn97EmnNnAn AJ Lee comeback surely holds the potential to change the landscape of the women's division. Her return will not only inject fresh storylines for the Triple H-led creative regime but also open the door for multiple dream matches in WWE.